Cher's "Here We Go Again Tour"

Cher has extended her ABBA-inspired “Here We Go Again Tour” into 2020 with new dates taking place in March, April, and May. As has been the case for the rest of the outing, Cher will be joined on the road by Nile Rodgers & Chic.

The tour comes in continued support of Cher’s 2018 album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen. Meanwhile, Rogers and Chic will be touring behind It’s About Time, their first new album in 26 years.



Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale November 8th via Ticketmaster. You can find tickets to all of Cher’s upcoming dates, including her upcoming leg of November and December dates, here.

Cher 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

11/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

11/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

12/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

12/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

12/10 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena ^

12/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^

12/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

12/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

12/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

03/06 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center ^

03/08 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena ^

03/10 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center ^

03/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena ^

03/14 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena ^

03/16 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ^

03/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC ^

03/20 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ^

03/22 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center ^

03/24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena ^

03/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

04/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center ^

04/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center ^

04/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome ^

04/13 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center ^

04/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

04/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

04/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

04/22 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena ^

04/24 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center ^

04/26 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena ^

04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena ^

04/30 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center ^

05/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

05/04 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena ^

05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

^ = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic