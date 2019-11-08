CHVRCHES perform dazzling rendition of “Death Stranding” on Corden: Watch

CHVRCHES on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Today sees the release of Death Stranding, the highly anticipated new PlayStation 4 video game from director Hideo Kojima and starring The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus. To hype the open world actioner, CHVRCHES appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night to perform their title theme from the game’s soundtrack.

“Death Stranding” has an epic build to match the game’s immense scope, and CHVRCHES found a way to emphasize that feeling within the limitations of a late night performance. Dressed in black against a shadowy stage, singer Lauren Mayberry stood out amidst the scene with her pink hair (wig?), a beacon in the dark. When the chorus came crashing in, strobes lit the stage with blasts of twirling, flashing lights as Mayberry’s voice took off to its height, bringing cheers from the Late Late Show audience.



Watch the replay below. CHVRCHES have a handful of Australian tour dates later this month, followed by an appearance at Las Vegas’ Intersect Festival come December. Get tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.

The sountrack to Death Stranding also includes contributions from Bring Me the Horizon (“Ludens”), as well as Major Lazer, Khalid, The Neighourbood, and others.