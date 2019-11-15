Clive Owen to play Bill Clinton in FX show Impeachment: American Crime Story

Bill Clinton and Clive Owen

Impeachment: American Crime Story has found its Bill Clinton. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clive Owen is set to play Slick Willy in the upcoming FX series, which focuses on the former president’s infamous sex scandal.

This third season of American Crime Story won’t rehash the Clinton scandal from the public’s eyes, but rather from the view of the three women who were most central to the investigation: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones. Lewinsky herself is a producer on the season, so thankfully there won’t be any misinterpretations of her point of view.



Owen stars alongside Sarah Paulson who plays Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein who plays Monica Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford who plays Paula Jones. Production is scheduled to begin in February, and the show itself will air later in 2020.

The script for Impeachment: American Crime Story was written by Sarah Burgess and is based off of Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. According to FX CEO John Landgraf, the show will explore “overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency” in a “relevant, nuanced, and entertaining” way.

Casting is still underway for other characters, including for Hillary Clinton. For what it’s worth, Landgraf also told THR that Hillary Clinton is “not one of the main characters” in the story, though she will appear in the series for obvious reasons.