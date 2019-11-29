Clutch unveil cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son”: Stream

Clutch

Clutch have unveiled a rousing cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic “Fortunate Son”. The single is the latest recording in the band’s recently launched “Weathermaker Vault Series”.

The song is dedicated to Clutch’s late manager Jack Flanagan, who helped guide the hard rock outfit for 25 years. Flanagan, who also managed GWAR, passed away in October.



In a statement, Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster said the following about covering the iconic CCR song:

“Growing up it was hard not to hear CCR’s ‘Fortunate Son’ on the radio, on TV or even at the county fair. The groovy backbeat and sloshy hi hats that introduces John Fogerty’s timeless lyrics written so many years ago could be found everywhere. While it may be true to say that ‘Fortunate Son’ could be seen as a political song we think it’s bigger than that. For us, ‘Fortunate Son’ is an inspirational song. For that reason we’d like to dedicate the song to the most inspirational person we’ve ever had in our lives, our late manager Jack Flanagan. Jack Flanagan was no Fortunate son. He worked tirelessly and passionately all the while keeping a razor sharp sense of humor until his last days. Thank you Jack for making us better than we ever thought we could be.”

A music video for Clutch’s rendition of “Fortunate Son” can be seen below. The clip features guitarist Tim Sult playing Flanagan’s beloved ’90s Les Paul. The song is also available to stream at Apple Music and Spotify.

(Buy: Tickets to Clutch’s Upcoming Shows)

In other news, Clutch frontman Neil Fallon has launched an auction to benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation, a nonprofit “committed to helping children by unmasking anonymous online predators and aiding law enforcement to bring them to justice.”

The auction, which launched on November 25th and runs through December 7th, features signed guitars from Clutch, Slipknot, My Chemical Romance, Zakk Wylde, and No Doubt, as well as a signed Foo Fighters poster and an approved white photo print of the late Chris Cornell by photographer Andrew Stuart.

“No one wants to hear, let alone talk, about the topic of child abuse,” said Fallon in a statement. “We can choose to look away, but the victims don’t have that option. I realized that if I am in a position to help, how could I not? Putting together this auction is an easy thing to do for kids that need our help so desperately.”

Those interested in placing a bid can visit the auction page at Innocent Lives Foundation.

Clutch kick off a three-week European headlining tour on Monday (December 2nd), followed by their annual run of holiday shows in the States. See their full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Clutch 2019 Tour Dates:

12/02 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof *

12/03 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle *

12/05 – Bremen, DE @ Aladin Music Hall *

12/06 – Nuremberg, DE @ Löwensaal *

12/07 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie *

12/08 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur *

12/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo *

12/11 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But *

12/13 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But *

12/14 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27 *

12/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer *

12/17 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall *

12/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *

12/19 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy *

12/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

12/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts ^

12/28 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

12/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

12/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

12/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

* = w/ Graveyard and Kamchatka

^ = w/ The Steel Woods and Damon Johnson

# = w/ The Steel Woods and Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown