Coldplay won’t tour again until it’s environmentally “beneficial”

Coldplay, photo by Philip Cosores

Coldplay are set to unveil their latest album, Everyday Life, on Friday, November 22nd. The band has not yet announced a supporting tour behind the album, and they don’t plan to anytime soon. In fact, as frontman Chris Martin reveals in a new interview with BBC, the band will cease large-scale touring until they’re able to do so in an environmentally friendly way.

“We’re not touring this album,” Martin explained. “We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial.”



“Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally. We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral,” Martin added. “For example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered.”

“We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?”

Recently, a number of other prominent musicians including Thom Yorke, David Byrne, and Brian Eno signed an open letter calling on the world’s governments to address the ongoing climate crisis while also acknowledging their own hypocrisy. “We live high carbon lives and the industries that we are part of have huge carbon footprints. Like you – and everyone else – we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm,” the letter reads. Coldplay, however, are going one step further.

For now, the band is keeping its live appearances to a minimum. Tomorrow, they’ll celebrate the release of Everyday Life by performing a pair of shows in Amman, Jordan. One set will take place in the morning, and the other at night, mirroring the two halves of their double album. Then on November 25th, Coldplay will play an environmental benefit concert at London’s National History Museum.