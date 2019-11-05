Colin Farrell cast as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred in The Batman

The cast of Matt Reeves’ Batman film is rounding into form, as Colin Farrell has reportedly been cast to portray The Penguin and Andy Serkis is in negotiations to play Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

Farrell and Serkis join an all-star cast that already includes Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. Previously, it was reported that Jonah Hill was in negotiations to play either The Penguin or The Riddler, but talks ultimately fell through.



Production on The Batman is scheduled to begin at the top of 2020, with a theatrical release date set for June 25th, 2021. As previously reported, Reeves’ reboot has been described as a “noir-driven detective” movie playing up the “world’s greatest detective” angle of the iconic DC hero. It will not be an origin story, nor will it be tied to the existing films in DC Extended Universe. Also, don’t expect an appearance from Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.