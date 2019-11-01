Confirmed: Rage Against the Machine will reunite in 2020

Rage Against the Machine will reunite in 2020, photo via Wikipedia

The Renegades of Funk have returned: Rage Against the Machine will reunite in 2020 for a series of concerts and headlining performances at Coachella.

Next spring, Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commferford will take the stage for the first time since 2011. The staunchly political rock band will initially play a trio of shows in cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso, Texas; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. They’ll then head to Indio, California in April to headline the 2020 installment of Coachella. (Get tickets to Coachella here.)



The reunion shows were announced Friday morning via an unverified Instagram account attributed to the band. Industry sources have confirmed to Consequence of Sound that the posting is accurate, and that the band is planning to play more shows beyond these initial dates.

Rage Against the Machine last played together at the L.A. Rising Festival in 2011. In the years since then, Morello, Wilk, and Commerford went on to form Prophets of Rage alongside Public Enemy members Chuck D and DJ Lord, and B-Real of Cypress Hill. Meanwhile, de la Rocha briefly flirted with the prospect of a solo album, releasing a single called “Digging for Windows” in late 2016. He also contributed to the Run the Jewels track “Kill Your Masters”.

As recently as May of this year, Morello seemed to downplay the possibility of a RATM reunion. “I would say, rather than people waiting around for Rage Against the Machine, form your own band,” he told Heavy Consequence. “Let’s hear what you have to say. Get out there and do it. Don’t sit around twiddling your thumbs waiting for some other band to do it.” However, the impending 2020 presidential election and possibility of Donald Trump winning a second term reportedly compelled the band into action.

We’ve reached out to RATM’s representatives for more information.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM

03/30 – Phoenix, AZ

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music FestivalR