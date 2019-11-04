Consequence of Sound Radio

This week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, we’re celebrating the end of the decade with a score of Best of the 2010s content alongside our usual original shows and playlists.



We’ll begin with a pair of Inspired By the 2010s playlists highlighting songs from our Best Albums of the Decades list. Instead of looking at music that’s been influenced by artists of the past, we’ll be highlighting the music that will inspire generations to come. Scheduled for Monday, November 4th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, the first block of music showcases the opening tracks off albums No. 25-14 on our list. Block two follows on Tuesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT, focusing on the lead singles from the top 13 LPs of the last 10 years.

Also on Tuesday, we’ll satiate your anticipation for Doctor Sleep with a block of Stephen King’s greatest hits. The playlist revisits King’s film adaptations through their soundtracks, including songs from AC/DC, Starcrawler, John Parr, Sam Cooke, and Ben E. King.

On Wednesday, November 5th at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman and his panel of guests discuss the Top Albums of the 2010s on the latest Relevant Content. He’ll be joined by News Editor/Music Programmer Ben Kaye, Music Editor Erica Campbell, News Writer Wren Graves, and Senior Writer Tyler Clark.

Then, This Must Be the Gig returns on Thursday, November 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT with a new episode featuring Americana heroes The Avett Brothers.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of September 23rd-29th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, November 4th:

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Martin Scorsese vs. The MCU Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 1 – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 5th:

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 2 – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Block: Stephen King’s Greatest Hits – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – No Such Thing as a Fish – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, November 6th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery)– 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Albums of the 2010s – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 1 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 7th:

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 2 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Stephen King’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, November 8th:

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Top Albums of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 1 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 9th:

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 2 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Top Albums of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, November 10th:

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Top Albums of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Stephen King’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Snow Patrol – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT