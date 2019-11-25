Consequence of Sound Radio





This week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, we’re celebrating the Top 100 TV Shows of the 2010s with new playlists and discussions. Plus, we’re getting you ready to gobble up that turkey with a Thanksgiving themed Inspired By!

Airing on Monday, November 25th at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, News Editor/Music Programmer Ben Kaye is presenting a special Inspired By just for Thanksgiving. Classic tracks from the likes of the Vince Guaraldi Trio, Bing Crosby, and Bob Marley will play alongside modern favorites by Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Adam Sandler. With a traditional surprise closing out the programming block, you won’t want to miss this week’s playlist!

Then on Tuesday, November 26th at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT, we’re highlighting our favorite TV shows of the decade by playing some of TV’s Greatest Hits of the 2010s. Featuring the music that soundtracked memorable moments in shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Atlanta, and Stranger Things, this special block includes tracks from Chromatics, Stevie Wonder, Alabama Shakes, Peter Gabriel, The Clash, and more.

The following day, Wednesday, November 27th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman throws a Thanksgiving TV party to discuss the year’s best television on Relevant Content. Joining him at the table is RogerEbert.com’s Allison Shoemaker and senior writer Andrew Bloom. Together, they discuss the ways we live with too much content, the evolution of the sitcom, and the shows from the 2010s we’ll remember forever.

There are also plenty of rebroadcast episodes of This Must Be the Gig and Late Shift, plus Inspired By blocks celebrating the Top 100 Albums of the 2010s. Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of November 25th-31st below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, November 25th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Songs of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Thanksgiving – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 26th:

This Must Be the Gig –Hot Chip – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Block: TV’s Greatest Hits of the 2010s – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Devendra Banhart – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, November 27th:

This Must Be the Gig – Jim James and Teddy Abrams – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top TV Shows of the 2010s – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Thanksgiving Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 28th:

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s (Albums) 1 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: TV’s Greatest Hits of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, November 29th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top TV Shows of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Thanksgiving Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 30th:

Late Shift 1 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s (Albums) 2 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top TV Shows of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, November 31st:

Late Shift 2 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top TV Shows of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: TV’s Greatest Hits of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT