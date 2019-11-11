Consequence of Sound Radio





All week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, we’re celebrating the Top 100 Songs of the 2010s with new exclusive content alongside our regular programming — and a brand new show!

First up, we’re back with two more Inspired By the 2010s playlists, highlighting tracks from our best songs of the decade list. This is the music that will be inspiring generations to come, and we’re counting down from 30 to 19 beginning Monday, November 11th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. Then you can tune back in Tuesday, November 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT for numbers 18 through six.

For the top five, check out the latest episode of Relevant Content on Wednesday, November 13th at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. In addition to spinning the absolute best songs of the last 10 years, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman will be joined by Music Editor Erica Campbell, News Writer Wren Graves, and Senior Writer Tyler Clark to discuss all the music that made up the 2010s.

On Thursday, November 14th at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, This Must Be the Gig returns with its first-ever live episode. Recorded at the StubHub Space in New York City, host Lior Phillips chats with Lee Ranaldo and producer/collaborator Raül Refree about their first concerts and their new album, Names of North End Women.

Then get ready to enter a strange new world on CoS Radio: Late Shift, a new late night variety program featuring DJ mixes, free jazz commercials, and songs grouped around a theme. This week’s theme is Transactive Memory, with a shoutout to Malcolm Gladwell. Meet our new mystery host and clock in on the morning of Saturday, November 16th (Friday night) at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of November 11th-17th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, November 11th:

This Must Be the Gig – Devendra Banhart – 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Albums of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by the 2010’s 1 – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – No Such Thing as a Fish – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 12th:

Inspired by the 2010’s 2 – 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, November 13th:

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Songs of the 2010s – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by the 2010’s 1 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 14th:

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 2 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Stephen King’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Orville Peck – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, November 15th:

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Top Songs of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 1 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 16th:

Late Shift — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s 2 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Top Songs of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, November 17th:

Late Shift — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Top Albums of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT