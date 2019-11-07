Conversations with Consequence: Kash Doll

Detroit rhymestress Kash Doll is at the top of her game. The long-awaited release of debut album Stacked didn’t fail to meet the expectations of fans (who Kash Doll affectionately refers to as her loyal “bratz”), but was also a testimony to the rapper’s persistence. Under the current influx of female rappers, Kash kept her “Doll” moniker even when others have incorporated it in their stage name, as she admits that there’s room for everyone.

Breaking ground on Stacked, Kash Doll gives way for her story of dedication, with assistance from both veterans and newcomers (Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, and lougotcash). From the glitz of her sex appeal to unveiling her past strife, on Stacked, Kash Doll doesn’t just assume her throne, but cathartically shares her origins.



Following the release of Stacked, Kash Doll spoke with us about representing Detroit, her philanthropy work, and how she’s able to find mental peace through the support of her family. Read the full interview below.

On her musical evolution

My evolution in rap is organic. I was walking by faith, I connected with the people, and it was all up from there. Once I dropped Keisha vs. Kash Doll, I was just on the go, no looking back. I got stuck in a contract, I got jammed up, so I had to take a little detour, but I was learning. [When] I got out of that, I got with Republic, we dropped “Ice Me Out” [then] Stacked, and the rest is history. I’m an icon.

On representing Detroit and her hometown influences

I represent Detroit, period. I feel like overall, I represent women in Detroit. We’re all hustlers, we all like getting money, we all like looking good, we’re always high maintenance, [and] we love being fly. Overall, as a Detroit woman, I feel like I represent what we are.

I can say that Big Sean inspired me, to see how far he has gone. Just knowing that he comes from Detroit and he made it as far as he did, it was like a little extra push. And Aaliyah, that was my favorite person; she’s still my favorite person ever. Growing up, that was my idol.

On nonexistent competition with other women in rap

I don’t ever feel overwhelmed, they don’t bother me. I feel like [we’re] in our own lane. They over there, I’m over here, she in the middle, she over there, we’re in our own lane, and I feel like everybody different. I feel like it’s dope. We need that. There are so many men. Why can’t it be the same for women?

On advice for aspiring female rappers

Try to avoid signing any papers without a lawyer. A lawyer that’s your lawyer, not a lawyer that a manager has, [but] your lawyer that you have for yourself and for your own good that’s going to help you. Secondly, make sure that you keep your morals and dignity in this game. Respect goes a long way.

On the meaning of Stacked

Stacked means the world to me. I put a lot of “me” in there. I wanted people to get to know me. I wanted my debut to be a little personal. I wanted it to sound like a Cinderella story, like my intro (“KD Diary”) did, so that’s why I named it Stacked because there are so many layers to me. The songs, they’re so versatile. I’m not just talking about one thing. I’m talking about different layers of me. I talk about being sexy, I talk about being hood, I talk about feeling pain, I talk about getting my heart broken, I talk about getting over it, and I talk about who I am as a person. Stacked overall is a full body of work, and that’s why I felt like it was the perfect name. It [doesn’t] just represent one thing.

On embracing family

My nieces and nephews, that’s my newest found peace. It’s weird, but, when I went home [to Detroit] after I dropped my album, I wanted to be hanging with them. It’s crazy because they’re little kids. They don’t know who I am, what I got going on. They just love me.

I’m the oldest of all [my siblings] they love [Stacked]. They know every song, they play it, they post it all day. They argue with people on social media if they have one bad thing to say about it. I told them to stop doing that, but they love it. They’re proud, they’re excited, I inspire them.

On philanthropy work

I do a lot of charity work all the time, so I just wanna continue to give back, do some mentoring, talk to girls at these schools, making sure I come to all these events at home. I send girls off to prom around prom season for at least three girls every year. It just doesn’t stop when it comes to charity work; I’m just now mapping out my organization [Black American Doll Girls], putting that together. You’ll see it.

On challenges faced when releasing Stacked

“I went on tour [when] I was supposed to have been on bed rest, traveling back and forth from doing shows, to coming to California to record and making sure that [Stacked] was organized and finding the inspiration for it. It was a challenge overall. Being able to be myself again after going through that hard time with that label, learning a new team [and] getting used to having a whole other team that does stuff for my career. Just putting [Stacked] out itself, I was so emotional the day before; I was crying, and I’m a G. I don’t even be crying for real. I didn’t know if I wanted to be happy, scream, go hide in a corner, so it was all a challenge. It definitely taught me a lot.