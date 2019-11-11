Curb Your Enthusiasm to return in January 2020

Larry David and Jeff Garlin in Curb Your Enthusiasm

We have some prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay good news to share with y’all: Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning to HBO in January.

The news comes from Curb star Jeff Garlin, who made the announcement on an Instagram post. HBO has yet to confirm a specific premiere date.



After a five-year hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm returned in October 2017 with its ninth season. Production on season ten began a year later in October 2018, and it was revealed a short time later that Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy would have a role in the forthcoming 10th season. Sadly, Bob Einstein, who played Marty Funkhouser on the show, passed away in January.

