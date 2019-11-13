Danny Brown lives his “Best Life” on Fallon: Watch

Danny Brown on The Tonight Show

Danny Brown celebrated his new album, uknowhatimsayin¿, by living his best life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. Literally.

The Detroit rapper performed “Best Life” from inside a white car covered in flowers — much like the one that appeared in his video for the single. As he moved about the stage, rallying up the audience, Brown reminisced about the days he “used to bag up the weed and live on for the count,” and how far he’s come since then.



Brown is currently on tour supporting his Q-Tip-produced record, and you can grab concert tickets here.