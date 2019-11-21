Dave Grohl insists Foo Fighters aren’t cool and play “dad rock”

Dave Grohl, photo by David Brendan Hall

You can call Dave Grohl a legend, an icon, one of the only surviving links to the last great era of rock and roll — just don’t call him cool. In a new interview on the Good for You podcast, Grohl pushed back when host Whitney Cummings suggested the Foo Fighters were a cool band. “You know the whole dad rock thing?” he said. “We’re totally dad rock.”

To a certain extent, Grohl seemed to mean those words literally. “First of all, we are all dads, and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have fucking grey hair… But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that.”



Grohl explained how the band’s earliest success, the 1999 hit “Learn to Fly”, was an attempt at an “AM gold” oldies tune, more in line with light rockers from the ’60s and ’70s than the nu-metal that was dominating radio at the time. In fact, Grohl seemed to partially attribute his longevity to being out-of-step with the times:

“We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t. I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the fuck do we care? I just want to fucking play music.”

Listen to the full interview below.

The Foo Fighters are currently working on their tenth studio album, their follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. As Grohl recently said in an interview with The Blaring Out with Eric Blair Show, the new record is going to be “fucking weird.” Grohl declined to go into further detail, just saying, “You’ll hear it,” and, “I don’t want to give away too much, but… we’re, like, right in the middle of it right now.”

While fans await that album’s completion, they can check out the Foo Files, a collection of newly digitalized B-sides and live recordings. A few weeks ago Grohl, who is surely the Mr. Rodgers of Rock, swung by Sesame Street to perform a song called “Here We Go”. In December, Foo Fighters will be headlining Intersect Las Vegas, and in May they’ll be taking over Harvard for Boston Calling. Get tickets to all their upcoming shows here.

