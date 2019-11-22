David Crosby announces 2020 tour dates

David Crosby

David Crosby has mapped out a Spring 2020 North American tour.

The 78-year-old music legend will be joined on the road by his Sky Tails band, featuring his son James Raymond on keys, Mai Leisz on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar, and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals. They’ll be previewing songs from a forthcoming album that is currently being recorded, as well as songs from throughout Crosby’s career.



The 21-date outing kicks off in Santa Barbara, CA on May 14th. From there, he’ll visit cities including Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin Memphis, and Toronto before wrapping up the jaunt in Westhampton Beach, NY on June 21st.

See the full itinerary below, and get tickets here.

David Crosby 2020 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

05/16 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

05/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

05/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room

05/22 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

05/24 – Boulder, CO @ Chatauqua Auditorium

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

05/27 – Austin, TX @ Paramount

05/29 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Guest House

05/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou

06/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe

06/02 – Harrisburg, PA @ Whitaker Center For Science and the Arts – Sunoco Performance Theater

06/08 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

06/10 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

06/11 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

06/13 – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater

06/14 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

06/16 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (Toronto Jazz Fest)

06/21 – Westhampton Beach, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC