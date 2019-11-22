David Crosby announces 2020 tour dates

David Crosby has mapped out a Spring 2020 North American tour.
The 78-year-old music legend will be joined on the road by his Sky Tails band, featuring his son James Raymond on keys, Mai Leisz on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar, and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals. They’ll be previewing songs from a forthcoming album that is currently being recorded, as well as songs from throughout Crosby’s career.
The 21-date outing kicks off in Santa Barbara, CA on May 14th. From there, he’ll visit cities including Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin Memphis, and Toronto before wrapping up the jaunt in Westhampton Beach, NY on June 21st.
See the full itinerary below, and get tickets here.
David Crosby 2020 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
05/16 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center
05/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
05/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room
05/22 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts
05/24 – Boulder, CO @ Chatauqua Auditorium
05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
05/27 – Austin, TX @ Paramount
05/29 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Guest House
05/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou
06/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe
06/02 – Harrisburg, PA @ Whitaker Center For Science and the Arts – Sunoco Performance Theater
06/08 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
06/10 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
06/11 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Performing Arts Center
06/13 – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater
06/14 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
06/16 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (Toronto Jazz Fest)
06/21 – Westhampton Beach, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC