David Gray announces White Ladder 20th anniversary tour

David Gray

David Gray will mark the 20th anniversary of his album White Ladder by embarking on a 2020 North American summer tour.

The 24-date outing takes place July and August, including stops at Budweiser Stage in Toronto; Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO; and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Each show will feature a full performance of White Ladder along with greatest hits.



Tickets to the upcoming dates can be found here.

Along with the tour, Gray will release a 20th anniversary edition of White Ladder on February 14th. The 2xCD or 4xLP set will include a new remaster of the album, plus previously unreleased rarities, B-sides, and demos. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

David Gray 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

03/21 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

03/24 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre

03/26 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

03/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

03/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

04/03 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/04 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

04/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

04/09 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

07/13 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/17 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheatre

07/25 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

07/28 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

08/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

08/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion