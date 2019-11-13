Delta Spirit, photo via Instagram

Last month, Delta Spirit announced a New Year’s Eve show, ending a years-long hiatus. Looks like they’re only just getting started. The Austin folk rockers have now shared 2020 spring tour dates throughout North America.

Today, the band took to Instagram to reveal plans for their first string of shows since 2015. The tour will kick off on March 11th at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall, then move down the coast to San Diego before jumping across to South Carolina for an appearance at High Water Festival. The band will then curl up the east coast, over to Toronto, and ending on May Day in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday, get yours here.



See the complete list of tour dates and revisit Delta Spirit frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez‘s recent appearance on on Kyle Meredith With…discussing how parenthood plays into his creative world.

Delta Spirit 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/31 – Austin TX @ Mohawk Austin

03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/14 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

04/18 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/21 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

04/25 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/26 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

4/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

5/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

