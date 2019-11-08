Final four Dio albums to be reissued with bonus live tracks

Ronnie James Dio, via Facebook

The final four Dio albums — Angry Machines, Magica, Killing the Dragon, and Master of the Moon — are receiving deluxe reissues. Due out February 21st, The Studio Album Collection: 1996–2004 offers remasters of all four albums on vinyl and CD, and digital formats. Additionally, the CD and digital versions include rare live recordings from each album’s accompanying tour.

The announcement is big news for Dio vinyl collectors. Angry Machines is receiving its first official LP release, while Magica, Killing the Dragon, and Master of the Moon will finally be back for the first time in years (prior limited pressings go for astronomical figures on the second-hand market).



“I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music,” said Wendy Dio, widow of late frontman Ronnie James Dio. “They will be making the complete Dio catalogue available again with some interesting surprises.”

In addition to the standalone 180-gram vinyl LPs, the CD and digital versions of each album include unreleased live recordings from the accompanying tours. Magica will also be packaged with a limited 7inch of 2009 single “Electra” — the only completed studio recording from the planned Magica II album that went unfinished after Dio’s passing in 2010. Longtime Dio collaborator Wyn Davis oversaw the remastering for all of the material, and designer Marc Sasso updated the album artwork for each release.

Stream a number of bonus tracks and check out the full tracklist for each reissue below.

Angry Machines Tracklist:

Disc 1 and LP:

01. Institutional Man

02. Don’t Tell the Kids

03. Black

04. Hunter of the Heart

05. Stay Out of My Mind

06. Big Sister

07. Double Monday

08. Golden Rules

09. Dying in America

10. This is Your Life

Disc 2 (CD and digital) – Live on Angry Machines Tour 1997:

01. Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost – Straight Through The Heart

02. Don’t Talk to Strangers

03. Double Monday

04. Hunter of the Heart

05. Holy Diver

06. Heaven and Hell

07. Long Live Rock and Roll

08. Man on the Silver Mountain

09. Rainbow in the Dark

10. The Last in Line

11. The Mob Rules

12. We Rock

Magica Tracklist:

Disc 1 & LP 1 (LP 2 includes Magica Story + “Electra” bonus 7″):

01. Discovery

02. Magica Theme

03. Lord of the Last Day

04. Fever Dreams

05. Turn to Stone

06. Feed My Head

07. Eriel

08. Chalis

09. As Long As It’s Not About Love

10. Losing My Insanity

11. Otherworld

12. Magica (Reprise)

13. Lord of the Last Day (Reprise)

Disc 2 (CD and digital) Live on Magica Tour 2001:

01. Discovery

02. Magica

03. Lord of the Last Day

04. Fever Dreams

05. Eriel

06. Chalis

07. Losing My Insanity

08. Otherworld

09. Electra – Studio Track

10. Magica Story – Studio/Spoken Word

Killing the Dragon Tracklist:

Disc 1 and LP:

01. Killing the Dragon

02. Along Comes a Spider

03. Scream

04. Better in the Dark

05. Rock and Roll

06. Push

07. Guilty

08. Throw Away Children

09. Before the Fall

10. Cold Feet

Disc 2 (CD and Digital) Live on Killing the Dragon Tour 2002/2003:

01. Holy Diver

02. Heaven and Hell

03. Rock and Roll

04. I Speed at Night

05. Killing the Dragon

06. Stand Up and Shout

Master of the Moon Tracklist:

Disc 1 and LP:

01. One More for the Road

02. Master of the Moon

03. The End of the World

04. Shivers

05. The Man Who Would Be King

06. The Eyes

07. Living the Lie

08. I Am

09. Death by Love

10. In Dreams

Disc 2 (CD and Digital) Live on Master of the Moon Tour 2004/2005:

01. Heaven and Hell

02. Rainbow in the Dark

03. Rock and Roll Children

04. The Eyes

05. Prisoner of Paradise – Studio Track