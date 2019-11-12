Menu
Disney+ launch besieged with technical difficulties

Disney attributes the issues to "consumer demand" that "exceeded our high expectations"

November 12, 2019
Even the largest entertainment company on planet Earth isn’t immune to launch date issues.

Disney+, Disney’s new premium subscription streaming service, has been besieged with technical difficulties since launching Tuesday morning. Some users were met with on-screen error messages, while others were unable to load the app altogether.

In a statement, Disney acknowledged the issues, saying, “The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience.”

Once Disney+ finally works, paid subscribers will have access to upwards of 450 movie titles and 7,500 television episodes, including original programming such as The Mandalorian and Lady and the Tramp.

