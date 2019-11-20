DJ Shadow brings De La Soul out to perform “Rocket Fuel” on Kimmel: Watch

De La Soul with DJ Shadow on Kimmel

DJ Shadow brought De La Soul onstage to perform their collaborative single “Rocket Fuel” on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night. It marked the song’s first time being played on TV. Watch a replay of the moment below.

Additionally, DJ Shadow and De La Soul have shared the official video for “Rocket Fuel”. Directed by Sam Pilling, it’s “a chaotic reimagining” of the conspiracy theory involving the moon landing.



“Rocket Fuel” is off Our Pathetic Age, DJ Shadow’s first album in three years and his follow-up to 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall . It’s a 23-song double LP. The first half is comprised of instrumental works, including the producer’s “first fully composed orchestral piece.” The second half sees DJ Shadow teaming up with an impressive run of collaborators, including Run the Jewels, Nas, Raekwon, Fantastic Negrito, and more. You can stream it in full here.

In talking about the album’s themes, DJ Shadow described it as “a signpost in the ground to mark the era” we live in. “More than anything, I try to get a sense of the mood of society as a whole,” he said. “The subtle signals that humans send each other, the way people behave, their frustrations and ebbs and flows. In my part of the world, people are scared.”

