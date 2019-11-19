Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald reunite for 50th anniversary tour

The Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary tour

Next summer, Doobie Brothers will reunite former frontman Michael McDonald for their first tour together in nearly 25 years. The 30-date outing, which runs from June to October 2020, comes in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history,” singer-guitarist Tom Johnston said in a statement. “We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”



As a preview of what’s to come, The Doobie Brothers welcomed McDonald to the stage during their show in Nashville on Monday night, as Rolling Stone points out. Together, they performed “Takin’ It to the Streets” to close out the evening.

Tickets to the Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour go on sale beginning Friday, December 6th via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of the band’s upcoming concerts here.

The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald 2020 Tour Dates:

06/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

06/10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)

06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

06/24– Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/26 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

06/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/08 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/05 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/09 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

10/10 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion