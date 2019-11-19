Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald reunite for 50th anniversary tour

Next summer, Doobie Brothers will reunite former frontman Michael McDonald for their first tour together in nearly 25 years. The 30-date outing, which runs from June to October 2020, comes in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.
“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history,” singer-guitarist Tom Johnston said in a statement. “We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”
As a preview of what’s to come, The Doobie Brothers welcomed McDonald to the stage during their show in Nashville on Monday night, as Rolling Stone points out. Together, they performed “Takin’ It to the Streets” to close out the evening.
Tickets to the Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour go on sale beginning Friday, December 6th via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of the band’s upcoming concerts here.
The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald 2020 Tour Dates:
06/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
06/10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Formerly Verizon Amphitheatre)
06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
06/24– Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/26 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
06/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/08 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/05 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/09 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
10/10 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion