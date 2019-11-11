Drake booed off stage at Camp Flog Gnaw

Drake, who was booed off stage at Camp Flog Gnaw

Drake cut short his surprise appearance at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Sunday night after being met with boos and jeers.

Around 20 minutes into his set, Drake asked the crowd if they wanted him to continue performing. “Like I said, I’m here for you. If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going,” he said. When the crowd responded with a chorus of “nos”, Drake shook his head and replied, “It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me.” He then exited the stage.



The reason for such the negative reaction? Many attendees had been anticipating an appearance from Tyler the Creator’s former Odd Future collaborator, Frank Ocean. In recent weeks, Ocean has returned to the spotlight by releasing a series of new singles. He’s also been regularly staging queer club nights in New York City. Given his close relationship to Tyler, it was widely believed that Frank would appear as the evening’s mystery headliner.

Instead, it was Drake, and the crowd responded in kind.

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw… bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019