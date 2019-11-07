Drake launches cannabis business More Life Growth Company

Drake, photo via Instagram

More Life is the name of Drake’s excellent mixtape from two years ago, which boasted fan favorites like “Fake Love” and “Passionfruit”. It also happens to be the name of the “Free Smoke” rapper’s new cannabis business venture.

More Life Growth Company is a joint venture between Drake and Canopy Growth Corporation, based in his hometown of Toronto. According to an official statement, the company is “centered around wellness, discovery and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe.”



“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting,” commented the OVO label boss. “The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing.”

Drake teased the launching of More Life Growth Company by mysteriously delivering flowers to folks all across Toronto earlier this week. “If you’re in the Downtown core…Be on the lookout for @Drake‘s #MoreLife team as they’re giving out flowers!! The boy is tryna brighten up your day and spread love and good vibes in the city!!” one recipient wrote on Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether Drake will follow in the footsteps of Willie Nelson by becoming the chief tester at his own weed company.

Last year, Canada became one of the first major countries to legalize marijuana. Drake created his Virginia Black Whiskey brand back in 2016, right around the time the city of Toronto passed a law banning hookah smoking — previously one of the MC’s favorite hobbies.

