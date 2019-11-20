Drive-By Truckers announce new album The Unraveling, share “Armageddon’s Back in Town”: Stream

Drive-By Truckers

Drive-By Truckers are set to return with their first album in more than three years. Dubbed The Unraveling, it’s due out January 31st through ATO Records. The alt-country rockers plan to support the LP with an extensive 2020 tour.

For the Georgia outfit, the upcoming effort serves as their 12th (!) overall following the warmly received American Band from 2016. It was recorded at the famed Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis by Grammy-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price) alongside longtime producer David Barbe.



The Unraveling refers to the US collapse at the hands of the Trump Administration. The titles of the LP’s nine tracks, such as “Thoughts and Prayers”, “Babies in Cages”, and “Awaiting Resurrection”, further drive this theme home.

“The past three-and-a-half years were among the most tumultuous our country has ever seen,” co-founding member Patterson Hood remarked in a statement, “and the duality between the generally positive state of affairs within our band while watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core.” He continued,

“While a quick glance might imply that we’re picking up where 2016’s AMERICAN BAND album left off, the differences are as telling as the similarities. If the last one was a warning shot hinting at a coming storm, this one was written in the wreckage and aftermath. I’ve always said that all of our records are political but I’ve also said that ‘politics is personal’. With that in mind, this album is especially personal.”

Assisting Drive-By Truckers on the record are guests like The Shins’ Patti King, violinist/string arranger Kyleen King (Brandi Carlile), and North Mississippi All-Stars’ Cody Dickinson.

As a first look at the full-length, Drive-By Truckers are sharing lead single “Armageddon’s Back in Town”. Check it out below via its lyric video.

The Unraveling is available for pre-order now. As for the band’s lengthy 2020 live itinerary, it includes a springtime tour through North America followed by a stint over in Europe. Tickets go on sale November 21st at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased here.

The Unraveling Artwork:

The Unraveling Tracklist:

01. Rosemary with a Bible and a Gun

02. Armageddon’s Back in Town

03. Slow Ride Argument

04. Thoughts and Prayers

05. 21st Century USA

06. Heroin Again

07. Babies in Cages

08. Grievance Merchants

09. Awaiting Resurrection

Drive-By Truckers 2020 Tour Dates:

01/16 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

01/17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

01/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

02/13 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

02/14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

02/15 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

02/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

02/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/22 – Boston, MA @ Somerville Theatre

02/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

02/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/22 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre

03/24 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

04/02 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/03 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/04 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/18 – Charleston, NC @ High Water Festival

04/21 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

04/23 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

04/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/27 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

04/29 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

05/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/01 – Raalte, NL @ Ribs and Blues

06/03 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/05 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

06/06 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

06/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

06/09 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

06/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

06/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Sthlm Americana

06/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

06/15 – Arhaus, DK @ Train