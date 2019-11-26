Dropkick Murphys to headline six Boston area shows during St. Patrick’s Day week

Dropkick Murphys, photo by Amy Harris

As per tradition, Dropkick Murphys will take over their hometown of Boston during the week surrounding St. Patrick’s Day. The veteran Celtic punk band will play six headlining shows at three different venues as part of their “Boston Blowout”.

The festivities will start March 13th in Everett, Massachusetts at the Encore Boston Harbor. The following day (March 14th), the band will play matinee and evening gigs at the House of Blues Boston. The nighttime gig will be an acoustic set that will be followed by a full card of professional boxing matches.



After that, Dropkick Murphys will play another show at the House of Blues on the 15th, followed by a gig at Big Night Live on the 16th, and then a return to the House of Blues on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th).

“I’m very excited for next year’s St. Patrick’s shows,” said Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey in a statement. “It’s all about Boston this year — we aren’t doing any other shows in March. Three different venues over five days — two of which we’ve never played before. And we are very, very excited to play our first show in the round — at the new Encore Boston Harbor. Being surrounded by the audience on all sides is going to be so fun!”

Tickets for all of the Boston area shows go on sale 10 a.m. ET this Friday (November 29th) at DropkickMurphys.com, and will also be available here. See the band’s full “Boston Blowout” itinerary below.

Dropkick Murphys 2020 “Boston Blowout” Dates:

03/13 – Everett, MA @ Encore Boston Harbor (Picasso Ballroom – In The Round)

03/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues (matinee)

03/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues (evening – acoustic + boxing)

03/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/16 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

03/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues