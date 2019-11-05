EarthGang on Fallon, photo via NBC

This past September saw EarthGang drop off their major label debut, Mirrorland. The Atlanta hip-hop duo presented the record Monday night by performing not one, but two of its tracks on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Amidst clubby flashing lights, WowGr8 and Olu took the stage to serve up a medley of “This Side” and “Bank”. In addition to feeding off one another’s nonstop, oddball energy, the pair was accompanied by resident house band The Roots. Replay the video below.



(Read: Artist of the Month EarthGang on Breaking the Mold in Atlanta)

The Dreamville-signed rap act is currently on the road supporting Mirrorland. Update: The duo have expanded their upcoming tour schedule, and the full itinerary is ahead. You can snag tickets to all of EarthGang’s upcoming tour dates, including their appearance at San Diego’s Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, by heading here.

EarthGang are set to appear on the new Queen & Slim soundtrack that’s due later this month.

EarthGang 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont

11/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ UC Santa Barbara

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/13 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W. Hall

11/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

11/15 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Venue

11/18 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/23 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

11/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Stache

11/26 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Sturio

12/06 – Brisbane, AU @ 256 Wickham

12/07 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Max Watt’s

01/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

01/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

01/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

01/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

01/23 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

01/28 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

01/29 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live!

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/03 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

02/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

02/06 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

02/08 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

02/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

02/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

02/12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore

02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

02/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

02/19 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

02/21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

02/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage