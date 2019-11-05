This past September saw EarthGang drop off their major label debut, Mirrorland. The Atlanta hip-hop duo presented the record Monday night by performing not one, but two of its tracks on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Amidst clubby flashing lights, WowGr8 and Olu took the stage to serve up a medley of “This Side” and “Bank”. In addition to feeding off one another’s nonstop, oddball energy, the pair was accompanied by resident house band The Roots. Replay the video below.
(Read: Artist of the Month EarthGang on Breaking the Mold in Atlanta)
The Dreamville-signed rap act is currently on the road supporting Mirrorland. Update: The duo have expanded their upcoming tour schedule, and the full itinerary is ahead. You can snag tickets to all of EarthGang’s upcoming tour dates, including their appearance at San Diego’s Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, by heading here.
EarthGang are set to appear on the new Queen & Slim soundtrack that’s due later this month.
EarthGang 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/05 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/06 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont
11/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ UC Santa Barbara
11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
11/12 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
11/13 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W. Hall
11/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater
11/15 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt
11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Venue
11/18 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/23 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
11/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Stache
11/26 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
12/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Sturio
12/06 – Brisbane, AU @ 256 Wickham
12/07 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Max Watt’s
01/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
01/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
01/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
01/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
01/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
01/23 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
01/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
01/28 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
01/29 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live!
01/31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
02/03 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes
02/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
02/06 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
02/08 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
02/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
02/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
02/12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore
02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
02/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
02/19 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
02/21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
02/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage