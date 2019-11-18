Eddie Van Halen hospitalized due to complications from cancer drugs: Report

Eddie Van Halen, photo by Philip Cosores

Eddie Van Halen was recently hospitalized with complications from cancer treatments, according to TMZ. The guitarist apparently had a bad reaction to the prescription drugs he’s taking to battle the disease, resulting in severe abdominal pain.

Last month, TMZ reported that Eddie had secretly been battling throat cancer for the past five years, seeking regular radiation treatments in Germany. The Van Halen guitarist had revealed a diagnosis of tongue cancer in the early 2000s, but was said to be cancer-free in 2002 after treatments. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had blamed metal guitar picks, which he often kept in his mouth, for that initial cancer battle.



In the new article, TMZ reports that Eddie is back home after being released from the hospital Sunday following a multi-day stay. The veteran musician suffered intestinal pains and abdominal issues, with sources revealing that the ailments were a side effect of the cancer drugs.

Apparently, Eddie was well enough to rehearse music with his son Wolfgang upon his return home. Wolfgang has been the bassist in Van Halen for several years, although the band is currently inactive.

Since TMZ’s report of Eddie’s current cancer battle, there’s been encouraging signs regarding the guitar hero’s health. He was photographed at a Tool show snapping a photo of a concert-goer who had no idea he had just asked a rock legend to take his picture. And then he surfaced again in a series of smiling Instagram shots with his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang.

As for Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth said in a recent interview that he thought the band was “finished.” There were rumors of a reunion with classic bassist Michael Anthony, but that never materialized.