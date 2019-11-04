Eddie Vedder joins Red Hot Chili Peppers to cover Prince and Jimi Hendrix: Watch

Eddie Vedder must have a rolodex of songs he wants to cover because the list keeps on growing. The Pearl Jam frontman joined Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage in Los Angeles to cover both Prince and Jimi Hendrix, notes Rolling Stone. Both artists were scheduled performers at the annual fundraising concert for Silverlake Conservatory of Music this past Saturday night.

The fundraiser is a long-running tradition for the school, which boasts a concert, dinner, and auction that frequently sees celebrities chip in to help, thanks in part to Flea founding the school in 2001. This year’s auction was emcee’d by Marc Maron and the concert included performances from Vedder and Red Hot Chili Peppers in the school’s parking lot.



(Read: Ranking Every Red Hot Chili Peppers Song From Worst to Best)

While both played traditional crowd-pleasing sets — fan favorites like “By the Way” and “Suck My Kiss” from Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Pearl Jam singles and a cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” from Vedder — it was the joint covers that stole the show. They teamed up for a slow-burning, soulful version of Prince’s “Purple Rain” along with help from a student. Immediately afterwards, they launched into a faithful version of Jimi Hendrix’s take on “All Along the Watchtower”, originally written by Bob Dylan. Watch the whole thing unfold around the 45-minute mark in the video below.

The fundraiser set wasn’t their first time teaming up for a cover this year. Back in September, Vedder joined Red Hot Chili Peppers at Ohana Festival to cover The Cars’ classic single “Just What I Needed”. Vedder has been known to bust out famous and obscure covers alike over the years, and this year in particular has been kind to us in that regard. These new joint covers will be in great company in his catalog.

The a previous season of The Opus, we dissected Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland. Revisit an episode below, and listen to the full season here.

