Eight Magical Holiday Shows for the Entire Family

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

As the holiday season approaches and shopping days dwindle, it’s time to get our gingerbread houses in order and game plan some. The best gifts often don’t slide down chimneys, slip into stockings, or fit under the Christmas tree. It’s also true that gizmos break, toys get lost, and sweaters (no matter how ugly or festive) eventually unravel. So, how exactly do we shop for our loved ones in a way that’ll keep the holiday spirit burning bright and longer than our New Year’s resolutions?



Sappy as it may sound, holiday memories can last a lifetime. And there’s no better way than to skip the wrapping altogether and take the whole family or a loved one out for a holiday show they’ll never forget. Luckily, StubHub takes joy in being Santa’s helper this time of the year and makes it quick and easy to find the best seats to all of the season’s hottest holiday shows.

Whether you’re a father or mother looking to start a family tradition, a grandparent looking to spoil a grandchild, or a kid from 1 to 92, StubHub can help you find the ticket to creating holiday memories that’ll last long after the tree comes down, the lights go out, and the fruit cake becomes a doorstop.

Hamilton in New York (Traveling: San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago)

In January 2015, actor-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda premiered Hamilton: An American Musical, and the theater world hasn’t been the same since. By combining narrative, hip-hop, and unbelievable performances, Miranda made history (and the theater!) come alive for millions of Americans in a way that it never had before. For years, it was next to impossible to score a ticket to Hamilton without winning a lottery or paying through the wooden teeth, but now Miranda’s masterpiece can be seen both in its NYC home and with traveling casts in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Please, if you’re thinking of taking the family or your history buff sig-other, don’t dilly-dally. If history repeats itself, Hamilton will be one of the hottest tickets going this holiday season. Check out the slate here for tickets and more information.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

One of the perks of holiday shows is that the really amazing ones tend to turn up annually. In other words, they allow your family the chance to start a new holiday tradition. And few traditions have become more celebrated than the holiday shows put on each year by the world-famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra. And don’t let the name fool you! This is not an orchestra with tuxes and clarinets and a frumpy guy with a conductor’s wand. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra answer the proposition: what if Santa Claus and Slayer had a love child? That’s right! It’s all your favorite holiday fare — mixed in with some other treats — worked into a holiday spectacular with enough metal to melt the face of each one of Santa’s elves. So, grab your most festive earplugs and look for tickets here.

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli ranks among the greatest singers of our time. The Italian opera singer — nearly blind since age five and gifted a voice that Celine Dion has compared to the type God might have — has wowed audiences the world over since the early ’80s. Now, he’s warming hearts this winter in select cities across the United States and Europe. It’s a chance for any music-loving family to see one of the modern masters at his finest. Check here for tickets and dates.

The Nutcracker

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol might be the only more traditional holiday fare than Tchaikovsky’s most famous work. It’s one of the few ballet scores that has entered popular culture, and the story that takes place in the ballet occurs on Christmas Eve with presents and magical creatures like the Sugar Plum Fairy and titular Nutcracker, as well as a battle between gingerbread soldiers and mice. It’s holiday escapism at its finest with stunning performances guaranteed to be in a city near you. Check here for cities hosting The Nutcracker this holiday season!

Pentatonix

Radio stations have already begun playing Christmas music. Luckily for us, you can never hear your favorite holiday songs too many times, especially when fresh, new acts are shaking up the classics in concert. Enter Pentatonix, a five-piece a cappella group from Arlington, Texas, who have been re-envisioning classic holiday fare with a pop flavor that has turned the a cappella world on its head ever since the act won NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011. Having just released their definitive collection of holiday songs, you can bet their 2019 holiday tour will reach heights that only Santa and his reindeer can imagine. For an unforgettable night of both beautiful and fun singing, check out tour dates for Pentatonix here!

Frozen the Musical

It’s more than fair to say that Disney’s hit 2013 animated musical fantasy Frozen melted hearts around the world. Now, all of your family’s favorite characters — from Elsa and Anne to Olaf and Sven — are bringing their beloved story from the silver screen to the national stage, in a touring adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. It’s a way to experience Frozen and all its musical splendor in a new and unforgettable way for the holidays. Be sure to check for tickets here, so you don’t get frozen out of the winter magic!

Harry Potter fans probably needn’t worry that their favorite boy wizard, or at least the world that author J.K. Rowling created for him, will ever stop producing magical adventures. Even if Rowling can’t pen the adventures fast enough, ambitious Potterheads like playwright Jack Thorne are waiting in the corridors of Hogwarts to find new ways to keep the characters and stories alive. Enter Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Thorne’s Rowling-approved, Tony Award-winning reimagining. If you and your family still can’t get enough of Harry and pals all these years later, then this is the show for you. Check your broom with the girl at the door, and check for tickets and dates here.

The Phantom of the Opera

The “music of the night” has been charming and seducing audiences for decades now, and this holiday season will be no different. Join the Phantom and his pupil, Christine, in their tale of glorious violence, music, and, ultimately, redemption through kindness and compassion. Arguably Andrew Lloyd Webber’s crowning achievement, The Phantom of the Opera combines its strange tale with some of the most recognizable compositions ever brought to stage. Hundreds of millions of theatergoers can’t be wrong, so make sure you check for dates and tickets asap before they disappear like the play’s haunting namesake.

