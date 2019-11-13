Elton John adds more North American dates to “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”

Back in September, Elton John expanded the itinerary for his three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” with new dates scheduled for 2020. Now, the Rocket Man has announced even more North American shows.
These 24 dates marks the final North American concerts to be added to the 2020 docket. Opening with a two-night stand in Toronto on March 28th and 29th, the new leg also includes stops in Columbus, Tampa, Miami, Fargo, New Orleans, St. Louis, Knoxville, and more. Additionally, John will play two nights in a row in Montreal, St. Paul, Houston, and Chicago.
There are just two more North American performances set for 2019 before John heads to Australia and New Zealand for the early part of 2020. He’ll close next year with a lengthy run in the UK.
Find John’s complete tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.
Elton John 2019-2020 “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” Dates:
09/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/01 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
10/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
10/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
10/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
11/30 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park
12/01 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park
12/04 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park
12/05 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park
12/07 – Victoria, AU @ Mt Duneed State
12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
12/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
12/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
12/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
12/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
12/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
12/21 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre
12/23 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre
01/07 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
01/09 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
01/11 – Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate
01/12 – Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate
01/14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
01/16 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
01/18 – Mount Cotton, AU @ Sirromet Wines
01/19 – Mount Cotton, AU @ Sirromet Wines
01/22 – Bathurst, AU @ Carrington Park
01/25 – Woodend, AU @ Hanging Rock
01/26 – Woodend, AU @ Hanging Rock
01/29 – Rutherglen, AU @ All Saints Estate
01/31 – Yarra Valley, AU @ Rochford Wines
02/01 – Yarra Valley, AU @ Rochford Wines
02/04 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium
02/06 – Hawke’s Bay, NZ @ Mission Estate Winery
02/15 – Hawke’s Bay, NZ @ Mission Estate Winery
02/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
02/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
02/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
02/22 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park
02/25 – Coffs Harbour, AU @ C.ex Coffs International Stadium
02/26 – Coffs Harbour, AU @ C.ex Coffs International Stadium
02/29 – Townsville, AU @ North Queensland Stadium
03/03 – Sunshine Coast, AU @ Sunshine Coast Stadium
03/04 – Sunshine Coast, AU @ Sunshine Coast Stadium
03/07 – Sydney, AU @ Bankwest Stadium
03/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/17 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
04/18 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
04/20 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
04/25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
05/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
05/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
06/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
06/09 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/13 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
06/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/03 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center
10/10 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
10/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
10/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
11/04 – London, UK @ The O2
11/06 – London, UK @ The O2
11/07 – London, UK @ The O2
11/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
11/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
11/13 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
11/14 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/20 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
12/02 – London, UK @ The O2
12/04 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
12/07 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/09 – London, UK @ The O2
12/11 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
12/14 – London, UK @ The O2
12/16 – London, UK @ The O2