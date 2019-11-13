Elton John adds more North American dates to “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”

Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips

Back in September, Elton John expanded the itinerary for his three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” with new dates scheduled for 2020. Now, the Rocket Man has announced even more North American shows.

These 24 dates marks the final North American concerts to be added to the 2020 docket. Opening with a two-night stand in Toronto on March 28th and 29th, the new leg also includes stops in Columbus, Tampa, Miami, Fargo, New Orleans, St. Louis, Knoxville, and more. Additionally, John will play two nights in a row in Montreal, St. Paul, Houston, and Chicago.



There are just two more North American performances set for 2019 before John heads to Australia and New Zealand for the early part of 2020. He’ll close next year with a lengthy run in the UK.

(Read: 10 Legendary Artists and Bands Touring This Fall)

Find John’s complete tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Elton John 2019-2020 “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” Dates:

09/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/01 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

10/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

10/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

10/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

11/30 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park

12/01 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park

12/04 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park

12/05 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park

12/07 – Victoria, AU @ Mt Duneed State

12/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12/21 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre

12/23 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre

01/07 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

01/09 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

01/11 – Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate

01/12 – Hunter Valley, AU @ Hope Estate

01/14 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

01/16 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

01/18 – Mount Cotton, AU @ Sirromet Wines

01/19 – Mount Cotton, AU @ Sirromet Wines

01/22 – Bathurst, AU @ Carrington Park

01/25 – Woodend, AU @ Hanging Rock

01/26 – Woodend, AU @ Hanging Rock

01/29 – Rutherglen, AU @ All Saints Estate

01/31 – Yarra Valley, AU @ Rochford Wines

02/01 – Yarra Valley, AU @ Rochford Wines

02/04 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium

02/06 – Hawke’s Bay, NZ @ Mission Estate Winery

02/15 – Hawke’s Bay, NZ @ Mission Estate Winery

02/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium

02/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium

02/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium

02/22 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park

02/25 – Coffs Harbour, AU @ C.ex Coffs International Stadium

02/26 – Coffs Harbour, AU @ C.ex Coffs International Stadium

02/29 – Townsville, AU @ North Queensland Stadium

03/03 – Sunshine Coast, AU @ Sunshine Coast Stadium

03/04 – Sunshine Coast, AU @ Sunshine Coast Stadium

03/07 – Sydney, AU @ Bankwest Stadium

03/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/17 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

04/18 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

04/20 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

05/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

05/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

06/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

06/09 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/13 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

06/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/03 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center

10/10 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

10/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

10/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

11/04 – London, UK @ The O2

11/06 – London, UK @ The O2

11/07 – London, UK @ The O2

11/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

11/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

11/13 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

11/14 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/20 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/28 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

12/02 – London, UK @ The O2

12/04 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

12/07 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/09 – London, UK @ The O2

12/11 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

12/14 – London, UK @ The O2

12/16 – London, UK @ The O2