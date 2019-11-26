Eminem announces 20th anniversary reissue of The Slim Shady LP

It’s been 20 years since Eminem unleashed a firestorm of controversy with The Slim Shady LP. To mark the occasion, Aftermath/Interscope Records announced The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition), an anniversary reissue of the horrorcore classic. The digital version is streaming now, while the triple-LP, double-CD physical editions are due out December 13th.
The man who gave us “Stan” has been calling the reissue a “drop for the stans” on Twitter, while using the hashtag #StillDontGiveAFuck. The expanded edition comes with ten bonus tracks of instrumentals, a capellas, radio edits, and harder-to-find fan favorites like “Get You Mad” and “Bad Guys Always Die”. Pre-orders are ongoing, and stream the digital version below.
Two decades later and Eminem is still stirring up scandals. The Secret Service recently interviewed him about “threatening lyrics” aimed at Donald Trump. Earlier this month, an Eminem verse from 2011 leaked in which he supported Chris Brown beating Rihanna. Last year on Kamikaze he used homophobic slurs to attack Tyler, the Creator. Tyler shrugged it off, and said Em chooses the “worst beats ever.”
The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:
01. Public Service Announcement
02. My Name Is
03. Guilty Conscience
04. Brain Damage
05.Paul
06. If I Had
07. ’97 Bonnie & Clyde
08. B****
09. Role Model
10. Lounge
11. My Fault
12. Ken Kaniff
13. Cum On Everybody
14. Rock Bottom
15. Just Don’t Give A Fuck
16. Soap
17. As The World Turns
18. I’m Shady
19. Bad Meets Evil
20. Still Don’t Give A Fuck
Bonus Tracks:
01. Hazardous Youth (A Cappella Version)
02. Get You Mad
03. Greg (A Cappella Version)
04. Bad Guys Always Die (From The Wild Wild West Soundtrack)
05. Guilty Conscience (Radio Version)
06. Guilty Conscience (Instrumental)
07. Guilty Conscience (A Cappella, Edited)
08. My Name Is (Instrumental)
09. Just Don’t Give A Fuck(A Cappella)
10. Just Don’t Give A Fuck (Instrumental)