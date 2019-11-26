Eminem announces 20th anniversary reissue of The Slim Shady LP

Eminem - The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition)

It’s been 20 years since Eminem unleashed a firestorm of controversy with The Slim Shady LP. To mark the occasion, Aftermath/Interscope Records announced The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition), an anniversary reissue of the horrorcore classic. The digital version is streaming now, while the triple-LP, double-CD physical editions are due out December 13th.

The man who gave us “Stan” has been calling the reissue a “drop for the stans” on Twitter, while using the hashtag #StillDontGiveAFuck. The expanded edition comes with ten bonus tracks of instrumentals, a capellas, radio edits, and harder-to-find fan favorites like “Get You Mad” and “Bad Guys Always Die”. Pre-orders are ongoing, and stream the digital version below.



Two decades later and Eminem is still stirring up scandals. The Secret Service recently interviewed him about “threatening lyrics” aimed at Donald Trump. Earlier this month, an Eminem verse from 2011 leaked in which he supported Chris Brown beating Rihanna. Last year on Kamikaze he used homophobic slurs to attack Tyler, the Creator. Tyler shrugged it off, and said Em chooses the “worst beats ever.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Slim Shady LP (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

01. Public Service Announcement

02. My Name Is

03. Guilty Conscience

04. Brain Damage

05.Paul

06. If I Had

07. ’97 Bonnie & Clyde

08. B****

09. Role Model

10. Lounge

11. My Fault

12. Ken Kaniff

13. Cum On Everybody

14. Rock Bottom

15. Just Don’t Give A Fuck

16. Soap

17. As The World Turns

18. I’m Shady

19. Bad Meets Evil

20. Still Don’t Give A Fuck

Bonus Tracks:

01. Hazardous Youth (A Cappella Version)

02. Get You Mad

03. Greg (A Cappella Version)

04. Bad Guys Always Die (From The Wild Wild West Soundtrack)

05. Guilty Conscience (Radio Version)

06. Guilty Conscience (Instrumental)

07. Guilty Conscience (A Cappella, Edited)

08. My Name Is (Instrumental)

09. Just Don’t Give A Fuck(A Cappella)

10. Just Don’t Give A Fuck (Instrumental)