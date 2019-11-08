The Newton Brothers on Doctor Sleep and the Difficulty of Scoring to a Heartbeat

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros.)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



The Losers return to The Overlook Hotel to review Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep. Together, they discuss how the film bridges together both Stephen King’s The Shining and Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation and praise Rebecca Ferguson’s scene-stealing performance.

They also speak to The Newton Brothers, who dig deep into their incredible score. The two explain how they built upon Kubrick’s original soundtrack, why it was difficult to orchestrate around a heartbeat, and where they will pop up next (hint: another Haunting).

Head out to Sidewinder, Colorado with the gang above.

Timestamps: Derry Public Library (17:45), Heroes and Villains (51:30), Nightmares and Dreamscapes (1:29:00), The Sematary (1:38:30), King’s Dominion (1:46:00), Overall Thoughts (1:52:45), and The Newton Brothers Interview (2:02:00).

