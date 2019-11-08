Menu
The Newton Brothers on Doctor Sleep and the Difficulty of Scoring to a Heartbeat

The Losers' Club also returns to The Overlook to review Mike Flanagan's film

by
on November 08, 2019, 2:07pm
The Newton Brothers on Scoring Doctor Sleep
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros.)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher  |  RSS

The Losers return to The Overlook Hotel to review Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep. Together, they discuss how the film bridges together both Stephen King’s The Shining and Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation and praise Rebecca Ferguson’s scene-stealing performance.

They also speak to The Newton Brothers, who dig deep into their incredible score. The two explain how they built upon Kubrick’s original soundtrack, why it was difficult to orchestrate around a heartbeat, and where they will pop up next (hint: another Haunting).

Head out to Sidewinder, Colorado with the gang above.

Timestamps: Derry Public Library (17:45), Heroes and Villains (51:30), Nightmares and Dreamscapes (1:29:00), The Sematary (1:38:30), King’s Dominion (1:46:00), Overall Thoughts (1:52:45), and The Newton Brothers Interview (2:02:00).

