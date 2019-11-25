Eric Clapton to stage Ginger Baker tribute concert in London

Cream with Eric Clapton, photo via Getty

In honor of the late Ginger Baker, his former Cream bandmate Eric Clapton has announced he’ll be organizing a tribute show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on February 17th, 2020.

Known as one of the best drummers in rock history, Baker passed away last month after having been hospitalized for critical illness. Clapton and Baker’s musical bond goes back many years as two of the founding members of the influential group Cream and the brief-but-popular supergroup Blind Faith.



(Read: Tributes to Ginger Baker Pour from Jack Bruce’s Family, Steve Windwood, and More)

The upcoming special night will see Clapton performing, but no other artists have been announced just yet. Proceeds will go to Leonard Cheshire, a UK-based charity that gives aid to disabled people.

Tickets for the evening go on sale this Friday, November 29th at 10:00 a.m., get yours quickly before they’re gone.

In recent years Clapton has talked openly about his ongoing difficulties with playing live, and in 2018 revealed he’s actually going deaf. He’s not letting these ailments prevent him from performing for the time being. Following the tribute show, he has a string of European spring tour dates. Get those tickets here.