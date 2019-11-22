Evanescence offer “dark and epic” cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain”: Stream

Evanescence, photo by P.R. Brown

Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” is an all-time classic, and now Evanescence have taken the song in a “dark and epic” direction with a new cover of the ’70s rock tune.

Evanescence’s version of “The Chain” is complemented by a rich orchestra and singer Amy Lee‘s powerful, pleading vocals.



“This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on ‘The Chain,'” Lee said in a statement. “The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it! We’re beyond excited to share this with our fans and I’m really looking forward to playing it live.”

Lee and company recorded “The Chain” for the Gears 5 video game, the newest entry in the Gears of War series. Your can hear the full song in the player below, and purchase or stream the track digitally at all the usual online outlets.

(Buy: Tickets to Evanescence’s Upcoming Shows)

Evanescence have also been working in the studio on a new album, with plans to roll out new music in 2020. Earlier this year, Lee told Heavy Consequence of the new album, “I don’t know what it’s going to sound like, but definitely coming off of doing that very epic and beautiful orchestral thing, we’re ready to at least begin the process from a very raw, more aggressive place.” Read our full interview with Lee in our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column.

In April, Evanescence join Within Temptation for a European tour. See the tour dates, and pick up tickets here.

Hear Evanescence’s version of “The Chain”, and watch the trailer for the Gears of War 5 video game, also featuring the song, below.