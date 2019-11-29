Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams makes TV debut as pro wrestler: Watch

Every Time I Die's Andy Williams as The Butcher on All Elite Wrestling, via TNT

Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams has been dabbling in wrestling for a few years now, but on Wednesday night he took a big step in his pugilistic pursuit. The hardcore musician made his national television debut as a pro wrestler for the new organization All Elite Wrestling.

During AEW’s Dynamite telecast on TNT, Williams debuted as The Butcher as part of a duo called The Butcher and The Blade. While wrestler and AEW vice president Cody Rhodes was addressing the crowd, Williams and Braxton Sutter (aka The Blade) emerged from under the ring, with Williams delivering a nasty suplex on Rhodes. The Butcher and The Blade were then joined in the ring by Allie, an AEW wrestler who appears to be acting as the pair’s manager.



Williams had been training to become a pro wrestler for years, even competing in exhibition matches during a run of Warped Tour. He and Sutter first debuted The Butcher and The Blade in smaller wrestling events a couple years ago.

All Elite Wrestling is big-time, though, emerging as a direct competitor to WWE this year. The new organization is led in part by former WWE champion Chris Jericho, who also happens to front the hard-rock band Fozzy.

Every Time I Die have been writing for a new album, and recently teased fans with a new riff. See Williams’ TV wrestling debut, and hear the new snippet of music in the tweets below.

The band will perform their annual hometown “TID the Season” shows in Buffalo, New York, on December 13th and 14th — joined by Against Me!, Terror, The Damned Things, and more on the first night; and Glassjaw, Ghostface Killah, The Get Up Kids, and others on the second night. After that, Every Time I Die will embark on a brief European jaunt in January.

Remember when we posted a picture the day we started writing and everyone thought we were recording? Well we’re still not recording, but here’s a riff because you’ve been patient. pic.twitter.com/REE7dz2pCZ — Every Time I Die (@everytimeidie) November 21, 2019

