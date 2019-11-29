Exit 111 Music Festival is done after just one year

Exit 111 logo

Despite an impressive inaugural lineup featuring Guns N’ Roses, Deftones, Slayer, and many more, Exit 111 Music Festival is one and done. Organizers announced Friday that the fest will not return in 2020.

The hard rock and metal gathering took place October 11th-13th at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, the same grounds where the long-running Bonnaroo fest happens each year.



An official statement posted to the festival’s social accounts reads, “Exit 111 Music Festival will not return in 2020. We would like to thank all the incredible fans and road warriors who rocked out and camped with us this year.”

While no specific reason was given for the decision, Exit 111 was up against other similar festivals in the fall, even taking place the same weekend as Danny Wimmer Presents’ popular Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Exit 111 is not the only hard rock and metal fest that won’t be returning in 2020. It was recently announced that Heavy Montreal will not take place next summer. However, promoters insist that the Canadian fest is just taking a year off as to not compete with a few big headlining shows coming through the area around the same time.