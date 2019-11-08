Fans of Calpurnia might have been anticipating a full-length debut following last year’s EP Scout and this past spring’s single “Cell”. However, it doesn’t appear such an effort will ever arrive. The Finn Wolfhard-led group has officially announced they’re breaking up.

In an Instagram post, the band broke the news and thanked listeners for their support, writing, “What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you. It’s been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people.” They went on to thank their team, including their manager “Bix,” for whom the band recently shared a GoFundMe page to cover extensive medical bills.



In their farewell, the group also teased a “new chapter” of creative paths. We know we’ll be seeing much more of Wolfhard, starting with his upcoming role in The Turning, which hits theaters January 24th, 2020. He’s also returning for season 4 of Stranger Things and the new Ghostbusters movie from Jason Reitman.

See the full post below, and revisit the now former band’s recent chat on Kyle Meredith With… about their cameo in Weezer‘s “Take On Me” cover video.

