Fiona Apple shares cover of The Waterboys’ “The Whole of the Moon”: Stream

Recorded for the series finale of Showtime's The Affair

by
on November 04, 2019, 1:42pm
Fiona Apple

Five years ago, Fiona Apple wrote and recorded “Container” as the opening theme to Showtime’s acclaimed series The Affair. With the show’s finale airing on Sunday, the singer-songwriter has returned to close out the series with a new cover of The Waterboys’ “The Whole of the Moon”.

As The New York Times pointed out, The Waterboys’ 1985 original opened the episode, with Apple’s passionate rendition playing during the closing credits. Take a listen to her version of “The Whole of the Moon” below.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Apple’s next full-length album, which will serve as a follow-up to one of the best albums of the decade, 2012’s The Idler Wheel While she hopes to deliver the record in 2020, she’s kept fans satiated by contributing to a handful of other soundtracks and collaborations this year. She covered the Beach Boys for the Echo in the Canyon OST, and sang a Halloween song for a recent episode of Bob’s Burgers. Meanwhile, she teamed with Jeff Goldblum on his new jazz record, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, and re-recorded “I Know” from 1999’s When the Pawn… with King Princess.

