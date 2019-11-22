FKA twigs, Harry Styles, Brittany Howard, and Noel Gallagher perform on Jools Holland: Watch

A new season of Later… with Jools Holland is underway over on BBC Two, and the latest episode is filled to the brim with mega talent. FKA twigs and Harry Styles appeared on the late-night program, as did Brittany Howard and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Thursday evening’s show was also co-hosted by the Sir Tom Jones.

FKA twigs performed two tracks off stellar new album Magdalene, “Mary Magdalene” and “Cellophane”. The latter featured piano accompaniment from special guest Sampha.



TV HIGHLIGHTS | Even Later… with Jools Holland and Sir Tom Jones | BBC Two 22 November 11:15pm https://t.co/1vpurPh4h3 pic.twitter.com/4Rsm0wNlIW — Bradford Zone TV (@bradfordzonetv) November 21, 2019

Pop king and former One Direction member Styles served up songs from his forthcoming Fine Line record (December 13th). He specifically ran through both “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up”.

As for the Alabama Shakes frontwoman, Howard shook it up with “History Repeats”. The single is one of many highlights found on her soulful solo debut, Jaime, released this past September.

(Read: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds rolled out “Wandering Star”. The tune is taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming Blue Moon Rising EP, due out March 6th. Interestingly (or perhaps wisely?), brother Liam Gallagher appeared on Jools Holland the previous week.

Replay video of all the performances below. Styles recently announced a world tour behind Fine Line, and you can snag your tickets here.

“Cellophane” by FKA twigs and Sampha:

“Mary Magdalene” by FKA twigs:

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles:

“Lights Up” by Harry Styles:

“History Repeats” by Brittany Howard:

“Wandering Star” by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds:

FKA twigs just appeared on Kyle Meredith With… and their conversation can be streamed below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS