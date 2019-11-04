FKA twigs shares new single “Sad Day”: Stream

FKA twigs

Just days before the release of her second album Magdalene, FKA twigs has shared a new single called “Sad Day”.

“Sad Day” boasts a simple melody over richly textured music. The production is busy, almost baroque, with folksy pop touches layered over industrial hip-hop percussion. Lyrically, “Sad Day” is quite a bit more lively than the title might suggest. The British artist is hoping to be a cure for the doldrums, offering prescriptions such as, “Taste the fruit of me/ Make love to all you see.” Chase those blues away and check out “Sad Day” below.



After her illness and long musical hiatus, FKA twigs seems excited to drop as much new music as possible. This is the fourth single from Magdalene, following “Cellophone”, “Holy Terrain”, and “Home With You”. The record arrives this Friday, November 8th.

FKA twigs has been promoting the effort with breathtaking performances of “Cellophone”, including one at the Wallace Collection in London, as well as a pole dance on top of a piano for Fallon. She’ll also be touring North America on the “Magdalene Tour” through the end of November, at which time she’s jetting off for a European leg. Shows are selling out fast, but you can still grab tickets here.