Fleshgod Apocalypse, photo by Dave Tavanti

Italian symphonic metal act Fleshgod Apocalypse will be hitting the States this spring with the “Veleno” classical string quartet, marking the first time the band has brought a string section with them on the road for a full tour. The Agonist will provide support for nearly month-long trek.

A vital element of the band’s studio recordings, the string quartet quite literally fleshes out Fleshgod’s sound in the live setting. The band’s 2018 concert film, An in Evening in Perugia, also features a string quartet, and singer Francesco Paoli revealed that the band received so much positive feedback from the film, that they decided to bring the string format to venues across North America.



“Right after that, we’ve been literally flooded with requests from all over the world to make it happen abroad,” Paoli remarked in a press release. “Everyone in our team, including band, management and label, could only work at making it happen as soon as possible. So here we are, bringing the full experience across North America in March/April 2019. For the first time in the history of death metal, a band is touring with a full string ensemble. Every night will be a night to remember, featuring the longest set we’ve ever played in the continent.”

(Read: Album Review – Fleshgod Apocalypse Remains Consistent on Veleno)

The tour starts on March 16th in Dallas and loops up the East Coast into Canada, ending with dates across the Midwest and West Coast. Ticket presales start tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time via respective venues and will also be available here. See the full list of shows below.

Fleshgod Apocalypse and The Agonist 2020 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

03/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Warsaw

03/23 – Quebec City, QC @ Le D’Auteuil

03/24 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona

03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix, Concert Theatre

03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/28 – Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove

03/29 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/05 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater