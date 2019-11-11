Foals and Local Natives announce 2020 co-headlining tour

Local Natives and Foals

Foals are going on a co-headlining tour with Local Natives in spring 2020. Both bands announced the dates along with the news that Cherry Glazerr will open during select stops.

The co-headlining tour kicks off in Los Angeles on May 20th and concludes in Chicago on June 10th. Along the way, Foals and Local Natives will stop at major North American cities like Denver, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, and Montreal. While the two bands play together for only 13 stops, they cover a lot of ground in that span, so hopefully fans of both acts can make the trek to see them.



Before they link up for the joint jaunt, Foals will be playing several shows in Europe and Japan. They’ll also appear at Mad Cool Festival next summer. Similarly, Local Natives have a handful of winter concerts lined up, including a festival stop at Phoenix’s M3F Festival. Tickets for the co-headlining tour go on sale this Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can find tickets for all of Foals’ upcoming shows here, and get tickets to see Local Natives here.

Both bands are touring in support of their new albums. This year, Foals released Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1 and its companion follow-up Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2. As they recently told us in an interview, the first part revolved around differing rhythms and textures, whereas the second part centers itself around dark lyrics.

Local Natives, meanwhile, are touring behind their brand new album, Violet Street. Speaking with CoS this past spring, they broke down the album track-by-track, taking time to discuss how they tried to out-do themselves with the recording process by skipping pre-production entirely.

See Foals and Local Natives’ full tour itineraries below.

Foals 2020 Tour Dates:

03/03 — Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

03/04 — Osaka, JP @ Big Cat

03/05 — Koto-ku, JP @ Studio Coast

03/07-03/08 — Manila, PH @ Wanderland

04/13-18 — Mayrhofen, AT @ Snowbombing

04/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live

04/16 — Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/24 — Cologne, DE @ Pop Festival

04/25 — Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/27 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

04/29 — Edinburgh, GB @ Usher Hall

04/30 — Edinburgh, GB @ Usher Hall

05/02 — London, UK @ Olympia

05/03 — London, UK @ Olympia

05/04 — London, UK @ Olympia

05/06 — Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom

05/07 — Blackpool, UK @ Empress Ballroom

05/09 — Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

05/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/19 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

05/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #^

05/24 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum #^

05/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #^

05/27 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #^

05/29 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom #^

05/30 — Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak Music Hall #^

06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy #^

06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #^

06/03 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem #^

06/06 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #^

06/07 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #^

06/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #^

06/10 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #

07/08-07/11 — Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival

# = w/ Local Natives

^ = w/ Cherry Glazerr

Local Natives 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Electric Christmas

12/08 — Del Mar, CA @ Not So Silent Night

12/09 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

12/14 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom &

12/16 — Portland, OR @ December to Remember

03/06-08 — Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

05/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/19 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

& = w/ Mumford & Sons

# = w/ Foals

^ = w/ Cherry Glazerr