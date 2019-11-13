Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline Boston Calling 2020

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins with Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Two legendary rock bands, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, will headline the 2020 installment of Boston Calling.

“Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day Weekend,” said Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Appel, in a statement. “We have worked for years to bring the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the festival, and this year everything lined up perfectly. We couldn’t be happier, and will complement them with an incredibly diverse lineup of artists throughout the festival weekend.”



As a press release notes, both bands are currently working on new studio albums. Foo Fighters entered the studio last month to begin the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. Meanwhile, Chili Peppers are recording their first album in three years, the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway.

Now in its 11th year, Boston Calling returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts next Memorial Day Weekend (May 22 – 24, 2020). Limited pre-sale three-day passes go on sale Thursday Nov. 14 at 10am EST via the festival’s website.

Foo Fighters and Chili Peppers will join a bill of over 60 performers, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared when the entire lineup is announced in January of next year.