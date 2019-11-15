Future teams up with Lil Durk for “Last Name”: Stream

Lil Durk and Future (photo by Philip Cosores)

Last month, Future teased a new track on social media. A clip posted to Instagram showed him rapping in the studio, including the line, “I don’t know her name but she had my child.” Now we know that bar is from Future’s new collaboration with Lil Durk, “Last Name”, a transparent and downtrodden track which has dropped today.

Future takes an earnest approach from the very beginning of “Last Name”, acknowledging that “this ain’t a diss song, this a real song.” Instead, it’s a track about his biggest fear: a woman taking his last name. Over the solemn beat, he recounts the impact his role as a father has had on his life, why it disconnected him from his friends, and how he was cheated out of money.



It’s a tender song to cap off his year, and you can take a listen below.

Future has had a busy 2019. He kicked it off with the release of The WIZRD, followed that with his emo trap Save Me EP, was the only feature on FKA twigs’ long-awaited album Magdalene, appeared on Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding record, contributed to Young Thug’s So Much Fun LP, rapped about “100 Shooters” with Meek Mill, got “Out of the Mud” with Lil Baby, and re-released his 2014 mixtape Monster on streaming services.

There’s not many concerts on the horizon for Future right now, but he will be performing at the highly anticipated Los Angeles edition of the Rolling Loud festival. Grab your tickets to that here.