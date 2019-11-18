Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck call for release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus of fans asking for Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League to be released. They chimed in through Twitter on Sunday, the two-year anniversary of the film being released, as Deadline points.

Snyder worked on Justice League from its inception, but his original edit of the film was shelved after he and Deborah Snyder, the film’s producer and his wife, stepped away to deal with an unfortunate family tragedy in 2017. Joss Whedon took over for Snyder. Ultimately, the Avengers writer and director left his mark on reshoots of scenes, post-production work, and the finalized version of Justice League that hit screens — a version that didn’t sit well with fans and critics alike. In fact, it did so poorly that DC Films fired pretty much everyone responsible for it.



So naturally, it’s exciting to see Wonder Woman and Batman calling for Snyder’s cut to come out. On Sunday afternoon, Gadot tweeted a photo of her character along with the hashtag “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut”. A few hours later, Affleck tweeted the same hashtag. Of course, fans were beyond stoked to see the film’s leads sharing their support. Find both of their Tweets below.

(Read: Why Justice League Is the End of the DC Extended Universe as We Know It)

But that’s not all. Snyder retweeted both Gadot and Affleck alongside his own comments: “This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong,” and “Neither can Batman.” With the director himself further stirring the pot, it appears the director’s cut may be released after all — and hopefully soon.

Thankfully, these days Snyder has a handful of creative projects on his plate despite Justice League’s struggles. Last year, it was revealed that he’s working on an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead. And this year, word arrived that he’s making a “balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow” for Netflix, too.