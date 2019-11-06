Galactic announces 25th anniversary tour

Galactic, photo by Rick Oliver

New Orleans jam and funk band Galactic have mapped out a 25th anniversary tour.

Kicking off in February, the 24-date outing will feature a rotating cast of special guests, including Anders Osbourne, Chali 2na, Jackie Green, Dirty Revival, Naughty Professor, and Southern Avenue. Additionally, joining Galactic on stage as the featured singer is fellow New Orleans native Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph.



Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8th via Ticketmaster. You can also grab tickets here.

Galactic 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre (ADL in Concert Against Hate)

12/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s &

07/12 – Miami, FL @ Jam Cruise

02/06 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse !

02/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

02/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

02/09 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theatre !

02/10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

02/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall !

02/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club !#

02/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

02/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club !#

02/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater !

03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall &

03/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon &

03/14 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s &

03/15 – Crested Butte, CO @ Center for the Arts Crested Butte &

03/16 – Telluride, CO @ Sheridan Opera House

03/18 – Victor, ID @ Knotty Pine

03/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

03/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

03/22 – Crystal Bay, NV @ The Crystal Bay Club/Crown Room *

03/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas +#%

03/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren +#%

03/27 – Hollywood, CA @ The Fonda Theatre +#

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre +#

& = w/ Naughty Professor

! = w/ Southern Avenue

# = w/ Chali 2na

* = w/ Dirty Revival

+ = w/ Anders Osbourne

% = w/ Jackie Green