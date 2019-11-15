Galantis announce 2020 tour dates

Galantis

Swedish electronic production duo Galantis have announced their “Church of Galant Tour”.

As of now, the tour consists of eight shows taking place between February and April. Galantis will initially play a pair of dates at Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner on February 14th and 15th. Further shows are scheduled for San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Huston before Galantis conclude their tour with a massive date at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado on April 24th.



Tickets go on sale today, and can be purchased here.

The tour comes ahead of Galantis’ new album, Church, due out in early 2020.

Galantis 2020 Tour Dates:

02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

04/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin

04/10 – Dallas TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

04/24 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Watch Galantis’ video for their new single, a reworking of “Faith” with Dolly Parton: