Governors Ball Music Festival institutes 18+ age policy

Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye

New York’s Governors Ball has confirmed a major policy change ahead of its 10th edition next June.

Beginning 2020, the festival will be open to persons over the age of 18 years old. Anyone under the age of 18 must attend with an adult who is 21 years or older.



“Nothing is more important to us than the quality of the festival experience,” said Founders Entertainment co-founders Tom Russell and Jordan Wolowitz, “and the changes we are implementing this year come directly from fan feedback and conversation. We are always listening, always evolving, and always trying to give our fans and our City the best festival they could ask for.”

Adults may accompany up to two ticket holders aged 17 or younger. A full breakdown of the new age policy can be found at GovBall.com/newagepolicy.

Also for 2020, Governors Ball is upgrading it VIP program with the addition of air-conditioned bathrooms, a private Wi-Fi network, a separate fast lane at ferry docks and shuttle pick-up points, and free water.

The newly launched VIP Luxe program will include all the perks of the regular VIP program as well as access to elevated luxury suite with views of the main stage and the main stage field. These luxury suite will come with all inclusive food and beverage.

Governors Ball will announce its 2020 lineup early next year. In the coming weeks, the festival will announce holiday pre-sale details as well as begin dropping lineup clues, so be on the lookout.

