Green Day perform “Father of All…” and “Basket Case” at MTV EMAs: Watch

Green Day hit the stage at the MTV World Stage in Seville, Spain over the weekend for an extended performance in support of their upcoming album, Father of All Motherf*ckers. A portion of the set — specifically, the band’s performances of “Father of All…” and “Basket Case” — were taped for Sunday’s MTV European Music Awards. Catch the replay below.
Prior to their MTV World Stage concert, Green Day set up shop in Madrid, Spain and delivered a full album performance of Dookie. Many more Green Day dates are to come, including a massive 2020 summer outing alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer. You can grab tickets to all of Green Day’s upcoming shows here.
Father of All Motherf*ckers, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album to date, is due out February 7th, 2020.