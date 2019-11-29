Greta Van Fleet eye early 2020 release for new album

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Greta Van Fleet released their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, in late 2018, with hopes to follow it up with a new full-length LP this year. While the band’s sophomore album won’t surface in 2019, it should see the light of day in early 2020.

Along with their rapid rise to fame, the Michigan retro-rockers have been met with a polarizing response from music fans. They’ve been praised for their raw and gritty rock ‘n’ roll sound, but have also been ridiculed as a Led Zeppelin knockoff. Over the summer, the band hit the studio to record what singer Josh Kiszka calls “the next step, I think, in the evolution and the sound of this band.”



In a new interview with Kerrang!, the vocalist talked about the upcoming LP, saying, “It’s intended to be a full release, a full album. For about two months in the heart of the summer of this year we really poured everything into the writing and recording, and we’re hoping that sometime earlier next year we’ll be able to put it out. We’re super excited about it.”

When asked if the band had something to prove with their full-length sophomore effort, the singer responded, “Honestly, the way that we approach our music is that we’re writing it for anybody who has any reason to listen to it. We’re creating something simply for the sake of making a work of art that we’re proud of, that we ourselves like to listen to.”

(Buy: Tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s Upcoming Shows)

He concluded, “I don’t think we set out to prove anything, particularly, but to point out some things about the world and our society. There are some of those elements to this album. And it’s the next step, I think, in the evolution and the sound of this band.”

If all goes as planned, fans could be hearing new music when Greta Van Fleet open for Metallica during a run of April shows in South America. Prior to that jaunt, Greta Van Fleet have a handful of headlining U.S. dates to close out 2019. See their full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/16 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

12/20 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

12/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

04/15 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional #

04/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo #

04/21 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio #

04/23 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira #

04/25 – São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi #

04/27 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão #

# = opening for Metallica